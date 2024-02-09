CANTON — Selectwoman Michelle Larrivee announced at Thursday’s board meeting that seven properties in Canton qualify for the Swift Current grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The grant, also known as Flood Mitigation Assistance Swift Current program, provides funding after a flood-related disaster event to reduce risk against future flood damage, according to the FEMA website.

Canton is one of 81 communities in the state eligible for some of the $10 million awarded to the state by the grant, Larrivee said Friday. However, she does not know which seven properties in town qualify for assistance yet.

“I have not yet received an email back (from the FEMA representative), so I will follow up with that,” said Larrivee at the meeting. The deadline to apply for the assistance program is March 15.

In other business, Larrivee, Selectman Chair Brian Keene and Selectwoman Carole Robbins prepared an application for residents to apply for heating assistance from the town. A $3,000 donation was made to the town to be used as heating assistance funds for residents by Canton Mountain Wind, the owners of the wind turbines on Canton Mountain.

Residents will be required to fill out the application form and give proof of their income and any outstanding bills to apply for heating assistance, the selectmen said.

Advertisement

Robbins also shared that Dirigo High School students will be helping the town’s Cemetery Ladies clean gravestones at Pine Grove Cemetery. The students will be participating in their second annual Caring Cougars Day on April 12, a day when they perform community service such as cemetery stone cleaning, stacking firewood, raking or trash removal.

Any area citizens who would appreciate the students’ community service work may contact DHS teacher Rebecca Fletcher at rfletcher@rsu56.org, Robbins said.

The town’s historical society is holding a “Roaring 20s Party” on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. in their building at 25 Turner St.

“Party goers are encouraged to dress in their best 1920s outfit, but of course you can come as you are,” according to a release from the society. “Everyone is welcome to our Speakeasy for fun, a catered meal, a cash bar, door prizes, contests, and dancing to music spun by our DJ.”

Selectmen said Boondocks Farm Backwoods Affair will cater the event. Tickets for the event are $20 per person and can be purchased online at cantonmehistory.org or call 207-597-0048.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: