BUCKFIELD — Regional School Unit 10 officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Feb. 21 for the $92 million Mountain Valley Community School building on Highland Avenue in Mexico, directors announced Monday.

The public ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. There will be speakers and light refreshments.

The school will serve more than 1,000 students in prekindergarten through eighth grade. It will replace the middle and elementary schools in Mexico and the Rumford Elementary School. It’s expected to open in August 2025.

Related Ross Chicoine hired as interim assistant principal for Mexico middle school

In another matter at their meeting at Buckfield Junior-Senior High School, the board of directors accepted a $243,971 literacy grant from the Maine Department of Education.

Alden said most of it will be used “to replace and or update our reading programs throughout the elementary schools,” and provide professional development for educators. The money would also allow the district to pay staff for training and purchase books to support the programs, she said.

She also said Assistant Superintendent Matt Gilbert researched details of the literacy grant programs and for “what makes sense for our needs of our students. And I think that this is a great opportunity.”

Advertisement

Also, directors approved the school calendar for 2024-25. Classes will begin Tuesday, Sept. 3, and end Tuesday, June 18, 2025.

They will also incorporate two other schools’ calendar days: Region 9 School of Applied Technology in Mexico and Region 11 Oxford Hills Technical School in South Paris, which include RSU 10 students.

Directors introduced new board members Darcy Klein of Rumford and Kristen Chapman of Sumner.

District towns are Buckfield, Hartford, Sumner, Mexico, Rumford, Hanover and Roxbury. Seats for Roxbury and Hanover have not been filled since last spring.

Related Headlines Ross Chicoine hired as interim assistant principal for Mexico middle school

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: