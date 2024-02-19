PERU — A new, larger Community Quik Stop store is planned to replace the one at 9 North Main St., giving customers a greater variety of products and more food offerings.

An application by Community Energy of Rumford may be presented to the Planning Board on March 12 with groundbreaking possibly this fall, project manager Kyle Jacobson of St.Germain environmental services of Westbrook told those at a public hearing Feb. 8 at the Town Office at 26 North Main St.

The hearing was required by the Department of Environmental Protection variance requirement for putting fuel tanks on a sand and gravel aquifer.

Jacobson said the project includes a 43- by 90-foot building with underground gas and diesel tanks, 17 parking spaces and two entrances off Route 108.

It will replace the much smaller store on the property, which will remain open until the new one is completed, owner Peter Buotte said. “We want to keep all the employees employed,” he said.

If permits are granted, Jacobson said a likely timeline for the groundbreaking could this fall.

“And that’s if you can get a contractor to do it,” Buotte said.

Jacobson said the construction would take about nine months, depending upon the availability of materials.

“I’m excited about this project,” Buotte said. “The present facility is aging and not much can be done with it. The new store will allow us to have more variety inside, and a bigger kitchen for more food offerings. Here, now, we have just a single-serving fryolator.”

Jacobson said they hope to present an application at the March 12 meeting of the Planning Board.

