Friends of McGouldrick Park, a group interested in reviving and maintaining the 14-acre park at 38 Dix Ave. in Dixfield, enjoy a public skating party Feb. 20 with the Poodunck Snowmobile Club of Dixfield supplying s’mores. The facility includes a pavilion, skate park, lighting and Webb River access. Volunteers are working on having a dog walking park in the spring. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times
