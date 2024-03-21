LIVERMORE FALLS — The Planning Board will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Town Office on the proposed redevelopment of the Rusty Lantern Market at 1247 Park St.

Livermore Property Holdings of Topsham mailed a site plan review application to the board on Feb. 14. The property was formerly known as Mallard Mart, and before that Pike’s Corner Oasis. It is at the intersection of Park Street, also known as state Route 133, and Leeds Road, also known as state Route 106.

The company’s proposal is to demolish its building and fuel pumps and build a 5,050-square-foot building. The property owned by Ednalf LLC of Greenwood is a surveyed 4-acre lot. According to the application, three new dispensers, which will have six simultaneous fueling stations, will be built. There are fuel stations on the site.

There will also be about 31 parking spaces. The new convenience store will use the existing leach field, but a new septic system and pump station will be constructed. A private well will be installed to serve the store, according to the application filed at the Town Office.

About 60% of the lot will be covered by structures and parking.

