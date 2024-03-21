RUMFORD — Two local men out on bail were arrested Tuesday evening after a traffic stop led to the seizure of fentanyl and evidence of drug trafficking, Rumford police Chief Tony Milligan said.

Nathan Blodgett, 26, and Alexander Shorey, 22, were each charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and violation of conditions of release.

They were transported to the Oxford County Jail in Paris and each appeared in court Wednesday when bail was set at $500 cash. Neither was able to post bail, so they were transferred to the York County Jail in Alfred until they can post the money.

Milligan said that during a traffic stop on Maine Avenue police discovered Shorey, a passenger, was out on bail for a pending charge of possession of fentanyl from an incident in February. Bail conditions included that he submit to random searches.

Rumford police K-9 Niko conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle and was alerted to the presence of illegal drugs. A subsequent search resulted in the seizure of suboxone and about 60 doses of suspected fentanyl.

Police then went to an apartment on Maine Avenue connected to Shorey and discovered Blodgett and others there. They confirmed Blodgett was also out on bail pending trial in the Oxford County Superior Court for violation of a protection from abuse order and illegal possession of a firearm from an arrest in December, the chief said.

As a condition of that release, the court ordered Blodgett also to submit to random searches. A search of him revealed about 40 doses of suspected fentanyl concealed on him. A search of the apartment resulted in additional smaller quantities of suspected fentanyl, drug scales, packaging materials and other paraphernalia indicative to drug trafficking, Milligan said.

Police also confiscated a locked container believed to contain additional evidence relating to drug trafficking. A search warrant will be sought for the locked container as the investigation continues, he said.

The incident occurred within 1,000 feet of a safe or school zone, making the drug charge “aggravated,” punishable by a minimum mandatory four-year sentence and up to 30 years, if convicted, the chief said.

Once the investigation is completed and the contents of the locked container are revealed, a determination will be made whether additional charges will be brought, or other suspects charged, Milligan said.

