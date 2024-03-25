RUMFORD — Responders from Med Care ambulance service, Rumford Fire Department and ND Paper mill were recognized for a saving the life of a worker at the paper mill Feb. 7.

Rumford fire Chief Chris Reed described the emergency response to selectmen at their meeting Thursday at the Municipal Building and called the responders to come forward to stand with him.

“Early CPR, good defibrillation, advanced skills, quality Med-Care. This is the level of service we’re getting for the tax dollars,” he said. “All those key instruments played in perfectly for the person.”

The person who was saved but not named by Reed was Bill Ross of Rumford, who was not at the meeting.

On March 12, the ND Paper Facebook page said Ross was not feeling well and lost consciousness while leaving work.

Ellie Hall of ND Paper was walking into the mill and noticed Ross lying in the sidewalk, just inside the lower gate. She immediately alerted security guard Justin Moore and Traffic Annex team member Heidi Child to call 911 around 6:25 a.m. Hall realized Ross was in cardiac arrest and immediately began CPR. About three minutes later, Rodney Farrar came through the gate and relieved Ellie, continuing CPR.

Reed said Rumford Fire Department Deputy Chief Sam Cote, Lt. Corey Mills, firefighter Justin Tibbetts, Deputy Chief Mike Arsenault and firefighter Dan Carrier responded.

“On the initial call, Cote, Mills and Tibbetts got there, Ellie was doing CPR,” Reed said. “They took over CPR, got early defibrillation. Arriving from Med-Care was a highly-skilled paramedic, Kyle Baker.”

ND Paper said EMS worked on Ross for over 40 minutes before they were able to revive him. He was transported to Rumford Hospital before taken by Life Flight to Lewiston.

Reed said the man was flown to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston and “has no negative effects at all. He doesn’t remember the incident.”

ND Paper later provided a lunch for Ross, his family and the responders, with certificates of appreciation awarded by Mill Manager Shannon Dwyer.

