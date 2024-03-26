Sixth grade student Sophia Brown passes a bottle of water to a patron Friday night prior to the performance of The Little Mermaid Jr. at Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay. She was helping at a bake sale to fund the school’s drama program. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

filed under:
jay maine, Livermore Falls Advertiser, Spruce Mountain Middle School
