FARMINGTON — In the market for a truck? Well, you’re in luck! Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Farmington is currently auctioning off a 2019 Ford F150 4X4 Police Responder Pickup truck.

This online auction is open to the public at municibid.com and ends on Friday, March 29. Maine residents are able to bid in this government auction online, 24/7, on Municibid. This auction will help a Mainer get a fantastic deal on the truck they need!

Why is this auction important? All proceeds from this auction are going right back to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to help fund safety initiatives for the local community. The funds can be used for new police equipment and initiatives that will help keep the local community safe.

The truck has 96,099 miles on it and features a 3.5L V6 Twin Turbo EcoBoost engine and 6-Speed Automatic transmission. The truck runs and drives as it should, and its tires are in fair condition. The truck has had the following recent repairs: front brake pads and rotors at 85k miles, rear brake pads and rotors at 95k miles, and new engine cam phasers and timing chain with all new guides, and seals at 86K miles. Will include a push bumper and American Aluminum K-9 Insert.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, the bid price was $15,500 with six bids received. Photo of the truck is available at the municibid site.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: