FARMINGTON — In the market for a truck? Well, you’re in luck! Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Farmington is currently auctioning off a 2019 Ford F150 4X4 Police Responder Pickup truck.
This online auction is open to the public at municibid.com and ends on Friday, March 29. Maine residents are able to bid in this government auction online, 24/7, on Municibid. This auction will help a Mainer get a fantastic deal on the truck they need!
Why is this auction important? All proceeds from this auction are going right back to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to help fund safety initiatives for the local community. The funds can be used for new police equipment and initiatives that will help keep the local community safe.
The truck has 96,099 miles on it and features a 3.5L V6 Twin Turbo EcoBoost engine and 6-Speed Automatic transmission. The truck runs and drives as it should, and its tires are in fair condition. The truck has had the following recent repairs: front brake pads and rotors at 85k miles, rear brake pads and rotors at 95k miles, and new engine cam phasers and timing chain with all new guides, and seals at 86K miles. Will include a push bumper and American Aluminum K-9 Insert.
As of 1 p.m. Monday, the bid price was $15,500 with six bids received. Photo of the truck is available at the municibid site.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.