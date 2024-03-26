LIVERMORE — Selectpersons signed the authorization for MEMA to adopt the Androscoggin County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan that will hopefully be approved by FEMA, Administrative Assistant Carrie Judd noted Friday, March 22.

“The Androscoggin County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan is a multi-jurisdictional plan, prepared by Androscoggin County Emergency Management Agency for the county and 14 jurisdictions within Androscoggin County,” according to the plan’s executive summary. which Judd shared with the Livermore Falls Advertiser.

Later that evening, Angela Molino, director of Androscoggin County EMA informed the Livermore Falls Advertiser that Livermore was the first town to formally adopt the plan.

“The 2024 update to the Androscoggin County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan was prepared by the Androscoggin County Emergency Management Agency and in accordance with the Disaster Mitigation Act [DMA] of 2000,” she wrote Friday evening. “DMA 2000 requires states and local governments to prepare HMPs to remain eligible to receive pre-disaster mitigation grant funds available in the wake of federally declared disasters. The 2024 Androscoggin County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan update features new overarching goals designed to empower communities to navigate mitigation efforts through a fluid risk landscape, positioning the communities within Androscoggin County to address current concerns, future trends, policy requirements, vulnerabilities, and potential impacts from natural disasters.

“The Androscoggin County Hazard Mitigation Plan is a multi-jurisdictional plan, a collaborative process. In the State of Maine, county EMAs coordinate with local governments to prepare a multi-jurisdictional plan. The Androscoggin County Emergency Management Agency [ACEMA] is the lead in this effort with assistance from planning teams, the Hazard Mitigation Planning Team, Hazard Mitigation Planning Steering Committee, and Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Teams.”

Molino indicated an approved local mitigation plan, including adoption by the local government, is one of the conditions for applying for and/or receiving FEMA mitigation grants from the following programs: Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities [BRIC], Flood Mitigation Assistance [FMA], Hazard Mitigation Grant Program [HMGP] and HMGP Post-Fire.

Androscoggin County Emergency Management staff, all 14 jurisdictions, and various stakeholders developed the plan, Molino noted. A number of different state, local and regional partners also contributed to it, she wrote.

Updating the plan took nine months, began in June of 2023.

“Attendees were briefed on the planning process, Federal requirements, and funding opportunities, followed by a question-and-answer period,” Molino noted. “The kickoff meeting was followed by the Androscoggin County Natural Hazard Mitigation Seminar and project planning workshops. Androscoggin County Emergency Management Agency submitted the Androscoggin County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan 2024 update to the state for review by the State Natural Hazards Planner for the Maine Emergency Management Agency on December 15. The State Natural Hazards Planner completed the review and submitted the update to FEMA for final review and approval January 12.”

On March 14, ACEMA received notice that the FEMA Region 1 Mitigation Division determined the Androscoggin County Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan 2024 met all applicable FEMA Mitigation Planning requirements, elevating the plan to Approval Pending Adoption status, Molino noted.

“The Town of Livermore was the first to formally adopt the Androscoggin County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan Resolution and by doing so effective March 15, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency [FEMA] Region 1 Mitigation Division approved the Androscoggin County Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan in accordance with the planning requirements of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act [Stafford Act], as amended; the National Flood Insurance Act of 1968, as amended; the National Dam Safety Program Act, as amended; and Title 44 Code of Federal Regulations [CFR] Part 201,” she wrote.

Since March 15, in addition to Livermore, the towns of Poland and Greene plus Androscoggin County commissioners have also formally adopted the resolution, Molino noted. The remaining jurisdictions are in the process of formal adoption by voting to approve the Androscoggin County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan Resolution, she added.

