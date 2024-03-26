JAY — In her report at the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors meeting on March 14, Robyn Raymond noted marketing efforts have paid off for Spruce Mountain Adult and Community Education.

“Last year, our adult ed hub which includes RSU 9, Skowhegan, and Lawrence worked with a consultant to develop a three-year strategic plan,” Raymond, director of the Spruce Mountain program stated. “The directors from each adult ed program met on Monday, March 11, to discuss the self-imposed deadlines, goals, and objectives for our plan as we wind down on year one. One of our initiatives was increasing exposure with a heavy emphasis on marketing.”

Courtney Michaud is leading the charge for the hub, Raymond said.

Tangibles from Michaud’s work regarding online engagement pre-catalog and post-catalog, based on enrollments through the website show:

Online registrations before the catalog went out: Jan. 1 – Feb. 22, 30 registrations in 53 days.

Online registrations after the catalog went out: Feb 26 – March 14, 41 registrations in 18 days.

“This includes enrichment classes, academic, and workforce registration only through the website,” Raymond said.

There were 16 scheduled orientations for academic students in the 53 days before the catalog went out, 10 in 18 days afterwards, Raymond indicated.

“As a direct result of this marketing and advertising, we’ve attracted more academic students and we had two students finish their HiSET today,” she noted. “To add to that, one of the students who completed her HiSET could not have done this without our partnership with Norma [Jackman]’s office to provide transportation, so thank you to Norma and Rhonda for assisting our students with achieving their goals.”

Food Service Director Laura Merrill also told board members about a conference she will be attending in July.

“Maine School Nutrition Association has awarded three scholarships to attend the School Nutrition National Conference [ANC] in Boston in July,” Merrill stated. “I am honored to be one of the recipients of the scholarship and look forward to attending.”

