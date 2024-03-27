Sunrise service

NEW PORTLAND — Looking for an Easter Celebration? Join the Western Mountains Baptist Church on Easter morning, March 31. Everyone is welcome. The morning will kick off at sunrise, at 6:20 a.m. Dress warm for the gathering outside at the foot of the cross. Pastor Tom DuBois will share a brief account of Jesus’s resurrection along with a few hymns.

Afterwards, everyone is invited to head inside for hot chocolate, tea and coffee while a big hearty breakfast is prepared and served at 7-ish. There will be something for everyone and there is no charge so bring the whole family. At 10 a.m., Pastor Tom will deliver a thought-provoking Easter message. Children’s Church and nursery are an option if wanted. If you aren’t able to be present for the message, it will be live streamed via the WMBC facebook page.

Also, it will be available on Youtube at a later date. CDs are available – contact the church to have one mailed to you at no cost. WMBC is located at 928 Carrabassett Road (Rt 27) in New Portland. To learn more, visit www.westernmountainschurch.org, call 265-2557 or email: waesternmountainbaptist@tds.net.

MADRID – Reeds Mill Church, “The Church in the Wildwood,” 995 Reeds Mill Rd in Madrid, will hold an Easter service on Sunday, March 31, at 2 p.m. All are welcome! The Reverend Doug Dunlap and Ginni Robie will share in leading the service which will visit all the events of Holy Week with scriptures, stories, and songs, beginning with the story of Christ’s entrance into the Holy City and concluding with the Resurrection. Please call 207-639-2713 or visit our website, www.reedsmillchurch.org, for more information.

Baptist



JAY — Bean’s Corner Baptist Church, located at 17 Chesterville Rd.. Stop in any Sunday to our regular Sunday morning services at 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. Services are also streaming online Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Good Friday service March 29, will be at 6 p.m., Easter Sunday services March 31 at 8 a.m. Easter breakfast March 31 from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a 10:30 a.m. service.

LIVERMORE FALLS — First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, located at 25 Church St. will hold special services during Holy Week, beginning with: Palm Sunday, March 24, is the Sunday before Easter and marks the start of Holy Week: Worship Service at 10:30 a.m., palm fronds will be given at each door. Maunday Thursday, March 28 service at 6 p.m. in Vestry then Good Friday, March 29: the church will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for anyone wishing to spend time praying or meditating. Easter Sunday March 31: Easter Breakfast will be enjoyed from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Vestry. Easter Worship Service, 10:30 a.m.

FARMINGTON —Worthy is the Lamb is a beautiful and powerful cantata of music and narration remembering the death, resurrection, and majesty of Jesus Christ, God’s Son. It will be presented by the New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham Street, Farmington, on Friday, March 29 and Sunday, March 31 at 7:00 p.m. The program is divided into three sections. Section One is The Revered King : “Worthy is the Lamb,” “Blessed is the King! Hosanna” (set to a Hebrew folk song). Section Two is The Rejected Messiah : “At the Passover, We Sing,” “We Like Sheep Have Gone Astray,” and “On the Cross.” The final section is The Risen Savior : “Mary Came to the Tomb” Soloist – Parker Bachelder, Violin – John Curtis Winslow, Orchestral Bells – Kathy Hinds, and Piano – Sandi Rebert “Glory to the Risen Lamb!” (in the style of a Spiritual) and “Praise the Living King” (set in a Celtic style). The choir is accompanied by a gorgeous orchestration CD. The narrator is Tom Charles. The public is cordially invited to this FREE concert. Call 778-9696 for more information. FARMINGTON — Farmington Baptist Church is hoping people will help this Easter to literally pack the church for Jesus! Come and hang out with us at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd., Farmington where our focus is about worshiping Jesus, spending time with family, and loving one another. Not a morning person…That’s o.k.! Join us at 10:30 a.m. on March 31 at 194 Whittier Road, Farmington for a family-oriented service that kids and adults will enjoy. We have plenty of room for everyone, so just come as you are. Let’s pack this place for Jesus. Bring the children to hear a special Easter story and enjoy our Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 30 at 10 a.m. at the church. For more information, please call the church at 207-779-0731. NO. LIVERMORE — North Livermore Baptist Church has these events planned for Holy Week: March 24: Palm Sunday service with special music from our choir at 9:30 a.m. March 28: Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m. and March 31: Easter Sunday worship service with special music from our choir at 9:30 a.m. Easter pies FARMINGTON — Get your home-made Easter pies Saturday, March 30 at the Octagon House, 126 High Street. The sale of pies at $20 each starts at 9 a.m. and runs until the pies are sold out! Pies were created by Farmington Historical Society bakers.

