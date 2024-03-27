LIVERMORE — Selectpersons on Tuesday evening awarded the contract for a new septic system at the Town Office/Fire Station complex to Hillside Excavating of Livermore.

Owned by Matt Dion, the company bid $10,300, the lowest of five. Others were $13,000 from Starrett Snow and Landscape Services in Raymond, $14,120 from Jean Castonguay Logging and Excavation in Livermore Falls, $14,800 from AJ Levesque Excavation in Turner, and $15,972 from Knox Excavation & Trucking in Livermore.

All contractors, except Dion, met with Chairman Mark Chretien to go over the project before bids were due March 12. The board tabled a decision that evening because Chretien wasn’t sure if Dion understood the scope of work. Unable to contact Dion, he moved to accept his offer then make sure he will meet the required specifications.

Administrative Assistant Carrie Judd asked if Dion could change the dollar amount if the project entailed more than expected.

Chretien said Dion couldn’t change the amount but could decide not to accept the project, which is at 10 Crash Road.

He said he and highway foreman Roger Ferland would speak with Dion before drawing up the contract.

In other business, Ashley Langlin-Hebert, president of Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club, said she is working on a municipal grant application to cover repairs the ATV club doesn’t have money for.

“The ATV club has a very big issue with Berry Hill (on Federal Road) and Crash Road,” she said. “Last year (the state) would have shut us down if it had not been the end of the season.”

After the December storm, the culverts on Crash Road were overflowing with more water than has been seen before, Langlin-Hebert said.

The 24-page application will require a letter of support from the Select Board, she said, and must be submitted by the town.

The work is expected to cost $15,000, with the state covering 90%, Langlin-Hebert said.

She did not say when the application was due.

The board made no decision on her request.

Langlin-Heber also requested to have ATV access from Gibbs Mill Road through Fish Meadow Road again this year.

Last June, the board approved a temporary ATV trail to access Rich’s Mountain from Gibbs Mill Road because the mountain trail was heavily damaged in May and later storms.

Langlin-Hebert said she is not in favor of opening all secondary roads to ATVs.

Selectpersons approved the request and another for one-day access along Goding and Spruce Mountain roads for the Spruce Mountain Ski Slope hill climb on Aug. 17.

