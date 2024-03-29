MEXICO — A special town meeting is scheduled Tuesday to approve more money to repair the Fire Station damaged in the December 2023 flood.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. downstairs in the Town Hall at 134 Main St.

The article asks the town to approve up to $100,000 from surplus for the Fire Department to continue the work.

The basement of the one-story brick building was inundated with floodwaters from the Dec. 18, 2023, rainstorm, damaging offices, meeting room, sleeping quarters and equipment.

At the Jan. 11 special town meeting, residents voted 32-8 to approve up to $100,000 from surplus to fix the station at 118 Main St. It was part of $300,000 approved, which included vehicles for fire and highway departments.

At the Feb. 5 Select Board meeting, fire Chief Mat Theriault said the initial $100,000 has been spent on repairs.

“We need $83,101 to replace stuff that was lost, and we’re still waiting for a bill from the electrician. The estimate would total something just under $100,000,” he said.

Town Manager Raquel Welch-Day the town’s surplus at that time was $1.5 million. Officials indicated they are OK with having $600,000 to $700,000 in surplus.

