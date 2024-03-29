MEXICO — Region 9 School of Applied Technology has received over 260 applications for the next school year, about 50 more than now, Director Brenda Gammon said this week.

“We know we will lose some of them because of moving,” she said, and because of schedules, lack of openings and/or changing their minds.

The region provides 14 courses, including automotive technology, computer technology, culinary arts and outdoor skills and leadership programs for high school students from Rumford, Mexico, Roxbury, Hanover, Bethel, Newry, Woodstock, Greenwood, Dixfield, Canton, Carthage, Peru, Andover, Byron, Gilead and Upton. Sending school districts are based in Rumford, Dixfield and Bethel. Andover, Byron, Gilead and Newry are independent municipalities.

The proposed budget for 2024-25 is $2.5 million, compared to $2.4 million for this year, Gammon said. Region 9 is getting $9,792 less from the state in the coming year, and there is $18,000 less in carryover, she said.

Proposed assessments for the three school districts are up $56,018, from $308,183 to $364,201. The assessments are based 50% on high school enrollments and 50% on Region 9 enrollments as of Oct. 1 of the school year.

A larger assessment is proposed for RSU 10 based in Rumford, which is slated to increase $44,887 because Mountain Valley High School has 24 more high school students and sent 48 more to Region 9 this year.

RSU 56 based in Dixfield would also see a higher assessment of $14,148, because it has one more student at Dirigo High School and sent 16 more students to the tech school this year, Gammon said.

In comparison, Maine School Administrative District 44 in Bethel would pay $3,630 less because it has nine fewer students and sent one less to Region 9 this year.

A budget meeting and vote will be held at 6 p.m. May 1 at the school at 377 River Road.

