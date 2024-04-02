• Robert W. Bernier, 55, of New Vineyard, warrant unpaid fine, Friday, March 29, in New Vineyard, release to Somerset County Jail, by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Kelly A. Ross, 38, of Strong, warrant two counts of failure to appear, Friday, March 29, in Wilton, by Wilton Police Department.

• Dakota D. Boyd, 31, of Weld, warrant unpaid fine, Friday, March 29, in New Sharon, $164.05 bail, by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Audrey L. Condon, 36, of Jay, disorderly conduct, probation hold, Friday, March 29, in Jay, by Jay Police Department.

• Amanda L. Fetterhoff, 37, of Jay, warrant failure to appear, Friday, March 29, in Wilton, $200 bail, by Wilton Police Department.

• Lucas M. Burnham, 38, of Farmington, terrorizing, Friday, March 29, in Farmington, $500 bail, by Farmington Police Department.

• Donald M. Chase, 46, of Kingfield, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, Saturday, March 30, in Kingfield, $250 bail, by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Alex J. Johnson, 35, of Waterville, criminal trespass, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Saturday, March 30, in Farmington, $1,000 unsecured bail, by Farmington Police Department.

• Louis E. Webster, 69, of Dixfield, warrant failure to appear, Monday, April 1, in Farmington, $500 bail, by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Sarah L. Flagg, 37, of Livermore Falls, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, Monday, April 1, in Jay, $200 bail, by Jay Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

