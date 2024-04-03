Open House

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Grange #12 will host an open house, April 20 at 6 p.m. Farmington Grange, located at 4 Bridge St, West Farmington, is celebrating its 150th anniversary. There will be a pie social after entertainment by the Moose Creek Cloggers. All are welcome.

Sales

NORTH JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is holding the first sale of spring on Saturday April 13 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. We have lots of very good clothing for the entire family, shoes, boots, outerwear, household goods, small furniture, new craft items, lots of books, magazines, table of fall and Christmas items. New and different items at every sale. For more information call 207-208-9225.

Painting

FARMINGTON — Mrs. Franklin County 2024, Tiara Nile is hosting a super fun paint night fundraiser with PAW-SOME PANTRY to benefit veterans and their pets. This fundraiser will be held at Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 – Farmington, at 1 p.m. on April 6. She is also collecting donations of bleach and cat litter to the Franklin County Animal Shelter (FCAS). Anyone who brings in either of these items at the fundraiser will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a $25 gift card to either Aroma Joe’s or Dunkin’. Don’t miss this amazing event.

Advertisement

Breakfast

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, 17 Reynolds Ave. is having a Legion Breakfast Saturday, April 20 from 7:30-9:30 a.m. The buffet includes pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, sausage gravy and biscuits, home fries, cinnamon rolls, fruit salad, juices, coffee and more. The price is $10 requested donation, for children under 10, it’s $5. Help support our local American Legion. Bring your loved ones, family, and friends. For more information, call Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, 207-779-7345

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 in Jay is again serving suppers and on April 5 the menu will feature beef tips over noodles, green beans, dessert for $12.. All meals served at 5 p.m. Call by Thursday April 4, to reserve your meal. Thank you all for your support and patience, we couldn’t do it without you.

Connecting

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington cordially invites members of the public to its second annual “Connecting with the Community” social event on Tuesday, April 2, from 5-7 p.m. The event will be held at The Landing and the Beaver Lodge in the lower level of the Olsen Student Center, 111 South St., Farmington. Refreshments will be provided by Sodexo’s catering service. It is free and open to the public.

Advertisement

UWTVA

REGION — United Way is seeking applications to its Very Basics Fund. Applications are due April 30. The next opportunity for applications will be in October 2024. We encourage non-profits, including schools, municipalities, and faith-based organizations to apply. Visit https://www.uwtva.org/what-we-do/funding/very-basics-fund for more information and the online application. Applicants may apply for up to $5,000.

Essentials

FARMINGTON — The Essentials Closet is a new ministry at Old South Church in Farmington. It offers personal care products free of charge to people of low income in the greater Farmington area. In April, the Essentials Closet will be open on Monday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to noon and on Wednesday, April 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. The ministry is located in the basement of the Old South Church at 235 Main Street. Enter the building through the door off the parking lot at the corner of Main and Depot Streets. Follow the signs down the short flight of stairs and it will be straight ahead of you. For questions, please call Shelley at 207 639-2013.

Miss Poppy

JAY — VFW in Jay is looking for candidates for Miss Buddy Poppy for this year’s Memorial Day Parade. The candidate needs to be a relative of a VFW member and be 8 to 12 years of age. Miss Buddy Poppy will ride in the parade in a convertible. All you need to enter your candidates is to call the VFW at 897-5112 and leave a message with your name relationship to the candidate and the name of the candidate. The name of the winner will be drawn on April 5.

Advertisement

Buddy Poppy has been an integral part of VFW as VFW official memorial flower. The Poppy represents the blood shed by American service members. It reiterates that the VFW will not forget their sacrifice.

Scholarships

WILTON — The 2024 Wilton Scholarship Foundation applications are now available at the Wilton Town Office or online at the MBHS School Counseling Office website (Google “mbrsd scholarships”). Please note the new deadline of April 25. Current or former graduates of MBHS or Foster Tech who were residents of Wilton, East Wilton, East Dixfield, Dryden or Weld at the time of graduation are eligible. All eligible applicants will receive an award based on need and funds available. FMI or help, please call Ken Sawyer at 645-3894.

STATE — Applications are currently being accepted for the Maine Community Foundation’s (MaineCF) Patriot Education Scholarship Fund. This renewable scholarship supports graduates of Maine high schools who are enrolled part-time (minimum of nine credit hours) or full-time in pursuit of a business degree and entering their freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior year at a Maine college or university. Preference is given to applicants who have a demonstrated interest in personal and commercial insurance professions. The application deadline is June 1. For more information or to apply, visit www.mainecf.org/scholarships.

STATE — Adult learners from Franklin County returning to school for post-secondary education are eligible to apply for the Hugh and Elizabeth Montgomery Scholarship at the Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF). Preference is given to students for whom a scholarship would make a significant difference in their ability to attend school. First-time applicants need not be enrolled in a degree-granting program but are encouraged to make that commitment before applying for renewal consideration. The deadline to submit applications is Friday, May 24. For more information and to apply, visit www.mainecf.org/scholarships.

STATE — High school seniors pursuing degrees in engineering may be eligible for the K. William Wiseman Engineering Scholarship at the Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF). The fund supports students graduating from Maine high schools attending an accredited college or university. The school does not have to be in Maine. The application deadline is Wednesday, May 1. For more information and to apply, visit www.mainecf.org/scholarships.

Advertisement

Gathering Place

JAY — The Gathering Place at the Community Center, located at the corner of Church and Main Streets, Jay. Looking for some companionship, simple good food, and fun? Come and join us at The Gathering Place started Feb. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and then every second and fourth Thursdays of the month, that is March 28 and April 11 & 25. You’ll find The Gathering Place on the first floor of the Community Building across from St. Rose of Lima Church. Enter through the Church Street entrance.

We’ll provide a variety of hot soups, chilis, and stews along with hot and cold beverages. Bring your friends. Play a game of cards or a board game. Watch a movie. Or just catch up with old and new friends. Maybe consider volunteering? Everyone is welcome. For more information, stop in for a visit or call Dan Allen at 897-2173, ext. 1203. Children under 18, although welcome, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Auction

FAYETTE — Starling Hall’s Annual Online Auction is our largest fundraiser of the year. Bidding started March 1. The auction website is: https://new.biddingowl.com/FOSHOnlineAuction

Please visit the site often and check for added items. All proceeds from this auction are being dedicated to Starling Hall renovations. Starling Hall is the oldest building in Maine known to be built to function specifically as a grange hall. Please bid high and often on these quality items. Auction ends April 12 at 6 a.m. We will have over 100 items up for Auction. Auction items can be picked up on Saturday April 13 from 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at our Breakfast and Bake Sale or call Lori at 207/576-9830. Visit our Facebook page here www.facebook.com/fayettemaine

Advertisement

Meetings

READFIELD — Readfield Historical Society (RHS), 759 Main Street, Readfield is open by appointment only until Memorial Day weekend 2024. Questions about Readfield history or to request an appointment: Email readfieldhistorical@gmail.com or phone (207)377-2299

LIVERMORE FALLS — Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings are held on Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, 25 Church St. Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE FALLS — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church St., Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Friday evening at the North Livermore Baptist Church, located at. Doors open around 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Tax help

Advertisement

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Once again, AARP Tax Aide volunteers will be available by appointment on Wednesdays, from Feb. 21 to April 12 to do your taxes in the Begin Family Community Room at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center. Taxes are prepared and electronically filed by IRS-certified Volunteer Tax preparers. To make an appointment for free income tax preparation for Federal and State Returns call (978) 500-4329.

Memorial Day

JAY-LIVERMORE FALLS — Organizational meetings for the Memorial Day Parade 2024 are open to any and all interested people who would like to be part of the working committee. The Memorial Day Committee meets at the American Legion George Bunten Post 10, located at 17 Reynolds Ave, Livermore Falls. Anyone interested in attending meetings to discuss this year’s parade is encouraged to call Ron Morin 207-650-3090. The Memorial Day Parade Committee for Livermore, Livermore Falls and Jay is hoping to have our older Veterans, 90 and older, ride in this years parade in classics convertibles, representing their branch of service. We have a list of possibilities, some of who have been asked. There will be volunteers to aid those Veterans who need help.

If you are interested please call Janice at 897-2122, so that we will be able to provide cars for all who participate. This years parade is May 27. Line up will be at MEMCO at 9 a.m. with the parade starting at 10. We are hoping to have Hammy Allen as our Grand Marshall, he is our oldest Veteran. If your name is not on the following list please feel free to call and we will add your name. Thank you all for your service. Hammy Allen, Gil Barnaby, Norm Bilodeau, Bill Coleman, Danny Corcoran, George Doiron, Romeo Langelier, Al Landry, Arthur Landry, Bill Mitchell , Harold Pomerleau, Clifford Thompson, George Walsh,

Lunch

FARMINGTON — Trinity United Methodist Church will be serving Fish Chowder Lunches every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The next lunch will be March 28, and this will be the last one this winter. The lunch includes fish chowder, crackers, pickles, freshly made biscuits, and cookies. These lunches are free. We do accept donations to help with costs for the ingredients to make this available to everyone. Just drive up to the front door of Trinity church and someone will bring your meals to you. For more information, please contact Trinity United Methodist Church, Debbie Farley, 207-778-3921, or email: tumcfarmington@gmail.com

Music

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – (second Friday of every month) – Music Jam Night, April 12, at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd, Farmington, from 6-8 p.m. downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: