FARMINGTON — Mt. Blue High School has named senior Levi Bogar as their recipient for the 2024 Principal’s Award, sponsored by Maine Principals Association. MBHS Principal Joel Smith shared the announcement on Friday, March 29, and he, Bogar, and the other award recipients with their respective principals will be attending an honors luncheon at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer on Saturday, April 6.

A lifelong resident of Farmington, Bogar is following in the footsteps of his father, Foster CTE pre-engineering teacher Jake Bogar.

Levi shared that his father was also a recipient of the award when he graduated from Mt. Blue in 1993.

“I am proud of Levi’s hard work, discipline, and dedication throughout his high school career in his classes and on the soccer and lacrosse teams,” Jake shared with The Franklin Journal. “I will miss not seeing him in the halls next year.”

Levi’s other brother Noah Bogar graduated in 2022 and his younger sister, Nina Bogar, is a sophomore. Their mother, Caitlin, is a special education teacher at W.G. Mallett School.

In an interview with The Franklin Journal, Bogar shared that he was surprised and honored to be chosen for the award.

Bogar is described as “a well-rounded student, demonstrating both academic excellence and athletic prowess” according to Smith.

“As an officer in the National Honor Society, Levi embodies the qualities of a model student, leading by example and upholding high standards in all his endeavors,” Smith noted in a press release.

Smith emphasized Bogar’s commitment to his studies as he will often be found spending his free periods studying and pushing himself, which Smith believes to be a testament to his diligent work ethic and conscientious approach to academics.

Outside of the classroom, Bogar has been a soccer player all his life, making sure to catch the World Cup whenever he can. For MBHS, he plays on defense. “Just keep them from scoring,” Bogar shared.

In the seventh grade, he took up lacrosse. Though he was a late bloomer to the sport, he quickly took to his position, which is long-stick midfielder.

“On the face-off, if we get the ball, I come off [the field],” Bogar shared. “If they get the ball, I stay on and play defense. It’s a lot of fun.”

Bogar doesn’t feel like he will continue soccer in college, but he plans on staying in Maine and enrolling at the University of Maine. “I haven’t decided officially, but I think it’s the most affordable option.”

Though most times would find Bogar on the field or in a book, he shared that his college path may lead him to a degree in computer science. “Right now, I’m starting with computer science,” he said. “I don’t know if I’m gonna stay with it, but I’m taking online classes here and I really love it.”

Bogar shared that he is drawn to computer science because it pays wells, but more importantly it is also a versatile career path.

During the summer months, Bogar also enjoys going up to his grandparents’ camp with his family and spending time at the lake. “I love waterskiing,” he shared, “and just kind of cruising on the boat. I like looking at the camps up there. There’s some really cool places.”

