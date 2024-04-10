Sixth Grade High Honors: Elle Belanger, Landyn Buote, Brody Chretien, Austin Churchill, Evangeline DiPasquale, Harlee Foss, Ava Goodwin, Lexus Hebert, Cloe Judd, Caitrin Pratt, Ashlyn Rowley and Carter Yahn
Sixth Grade Honors: Ella Adams, Kaleb Bangs, Hannah Bennett, Sophia Brown, Barrett Bryant, Isabelle Cordes, Kashynn Edwards, Jaa’Lilyah Fields, Jaden Gibbs, Rielyn Given, Benjamin, Irving, Ariannah Jordan, Piper Jordan, Mason Knowles, Kohen Lepcio, Koryona Manning, Crystal Mitchell, Lily Niedner, Kaydance Osborne, Phoebe Paradis, Mason Pillsbury, Madelyn Rowley, Lea Smith, Avery White and AnnaRae Wright.
Seventh Grade High Honors:
Avery Cook, Kyrah DeMillo, Jailinn Fortin, Reese Gats, Jacob Holden, Maxim McDonald, Jayda McDonald, Grayson Mitchell, Isabella Quintero, Piper Richard and Rachel Small.
Seventh Grade Honors:
Kallie Allen, Olivia Antone, Kera Bouchard, Clara Colburn Earle, Olivia Fiore, Lucas Foss, Jaelynn Gordon, Isacc Groomes, Hudson Hamilton, Rogue Hatch, Quinn Johnson, Brooke Knox, Isaac Leduc, Jackson Marston-Blais, Anna Moffett, Sophie Morton, Ashleigh Moseley, Shreyans Patel, Piper Robichaud, Chase Roque, Emma Rowley, Maddox Ryder, Cole Welch, Mikayla Welch, Chloe Wyly and Brenten Yahn
Eighth Grade High Honors:
Aisla Armandi, Isaiah Ayer, Baylee Brown, Patrick Chen, Zoey Foss, Shay-Lynne Giroux, Michaela Grant, Alaina Kachnovich, Linda Lake, Avigail Moffett, Maxwell Turner, Summit Woodcock, Ryley Wright and Elyssa Yannelli
Eighth Grade Honors:
Kaleb Bechard-Gagne, Lily Bellerose, Emily Espeaignnette, Noelle Hughes, Madison Korhonen, Cortney Lawson, Patrick Libby, Dante Roy, Wyatt Steward and Caleb WIlliams.
