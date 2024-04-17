MECHANIC FALLS — Maine country musicians, Dan Brayall, Joan Kennedy, Mike Preston and Bill Thibodeau, will be inducted into the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame at the 47th Annual Induction Ceremony and Show on Sunday, May 19 at 1 p.m. at the Silver Spur, 272 Lewiston St., Mechanic Falls. The live music event will showcase performances by the four new inductees and other legendary Maine Country Music Hall of Famers.

Dan Brayall, born in Dexter, started his musical career in high school. His first band was the “Sundowners” where he backed up Dave Dudley at Nashville North in Bangor. Later he joined the band “Rodeo” opening for George Jones and playing back up for Johnny Carver. “Rodeo” reformed as “Nashville Run” becoming the house band for Nashville North for many years.

The band opened for Dottie West and Louise Mandrell at several state fairs. Brayall later performed with “She and I” and “Ruckus.” In the 90s, Brayall hosted Dick Stacey’s Jamboree in Brewer, Maine and performed locally on television. Brayall moved to Nashville, Tennessee to pursue his own songwriting where he recorded an album of originals. He also played for many years at the Opryland Hotel.

Joan Kennedy is a Portland-based singer/songwriter with a career that spans 36 years. She won her first national talent contest in 1983 and after issuing her first album, “I’m a Big Girl Now” she started her professional career in 1984. Joan has been nominated for many awards and was the recipient of the Canadian Country Music Association Humanitarian Award for her work with Make-a-Wish Foundation.

She is the recipient of the East Coast Music Association Entertainer of the Year award and is a member of the New Brunswick Music Hall of Fame. Joan performs with the “Joan Kennedy Trio” and in her all-female duo playing original and cover songs, blending country, pop, and folk music.

Mike Preston, the youngest to ever be inducted into the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame, began performing at the age of four. At age 10 he purchased his first guitar and taught himself how to play and picked up pointers from experienced musicians. His professional career began at age 13 with a performance at the Roost in Buxton.

He performed with Dick Curless, Kenny Roberts, Betty Cody, Slim Clark, Al McHale, Al Hawkes, and Rusty Rogers on both TV and radio. He also learned to yodel. Preston shared the stage with The Charlie Daniels Band, Ricky van Shelton, Mark Collie, and George Jones. His first band was ”Young Country“ and he was later lead guitarist for “Buckstop.” Preston has received several awards and also did the Nashville, Tennessee nightclub circuit.

Preston’s career encompasses 280 performances annually. He has recorded seven traditional country albums and is a BMI registered writer and publisher.

Bill Thibodeau is one of Maine’s most prolific and successful bluegrass performers. He was active in top-notch bands for 30 years and has resided in Maine for 42 years. The son of Hall of Famer Sam Tidwell, Thibodeau performed with “North Country Bluegrass,” “Sam Tidwell and the Kennebec Valley Fold,” “Bluegrass Supply Company,” “Breakneck Mountain Band,” “Stan Tyminski and Blue Diamond,” “The Union River Band” and “Anna Mae Mitchell and Rising Tide.”

Thibodeau also managed, trained, and promoted the “Mueller Family Band” and operated two Bangor-based recording studios. Thibodeau founded the “Descendants of Bluegrass” and the “Bill Thibodeau Band” before joining “Rock Hearts” in 2018 which rose to the top of New England bluegrass bands. Thibodeau has appeared on 14 albums and on over a dozen singles with significant radio airplay.

