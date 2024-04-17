LIVERMORE — PreK registration is scheduled for Wednesday, May 1, and Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at Spruce Mountain Primary School at 107 Gibbs Mill Road in Livermore. Your child must be four years old on or before October 15, 2024, to register. Please call 897-3355 to schedule an appointment.

You must bring your child’s original birth certificate, current immunization records, and proof of residency (electric bill,

rental agreement, or tax bill). Students cannot be registered without the necessary documents.

The immunization record can be obtained from your child’s physician. A certified copy of your child’s birth certificate can be obtained at the town office where you were residing at the time of your child’s birth.

Your son/daughter must attend the PreK registration, as they will participate in several academic readiness screenings.

In addition to the RSU 73 Pre K classrooms, a Collaborative PreK Classroom is available that offers families additional opportunities such as: (family resources, health services, and extended educational services). Families must be income-eligible for a child to enroll in the Collaborative Pre-K Classroom. You can demonstrate this by providing a copy of your snap card, or a copy of your W2 from the previous year.

Please notify anyone with a PreK age student residing in RSU #73 that they must register for Fall 2024.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: