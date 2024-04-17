JAY— OTIS Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce that it recently promoted two of its staff members within the Teller department.

Emma Blaisdell was promoted from Assistant Teller Supervisor to Teller Supervisor. Since Emma joined OTIS in 2022, she has taken every opportunity to learn and consistently contributes to a positive team atmosphere. She is known to go out of her way to help her fellow colleagues, always with a smile and welcoming demeanor. She brings enthusiasm with each role she undertakes, from volunteering in the community to helping members with their financial needs.

Trent Keene was also recently promoted, moving from a Teller position to Assistant Teller Supervisor within his first two years at OTIS FCU. Trent makes a positive impact daily with his kind and considerate interactions with both members and peers. He is also known for having an outstanding work ethic.

Regarding these recent promotions, OTIS FCU’s President/CEO Chris Bouchard stated, “The professionalism and warm demeanor that Emma and Trent exhibit are easily noticed by coworkers and members alike. We could not be more excited for their noteworthy advancements within this short period. With their new roles, Emma and Trent continue to make significant contributions to our team and service excellence. We are fortunate to have them both representing OTIS in such a strong and positive way.”

