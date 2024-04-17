Franklin County Animal Shelter is a non-profit animal shelter focused on providing temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals within our community. We are a no-kill shelter, which means we never euthanize animals due to a lack of space.

Each animal adopted from our shelter has been fixed, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, blood-tested, dewormed, treated for fleas and ticks, and had its nails trimmed – that amounts to a $300 to $450 value depending on the type and age of the animal you’re adopting. Our low adoption fees help sustain our shelter, and they are what allow us to take in and care for our community’s homeless pets.

Juno is a four year old female – American staffordshire-terrier mix, with the nicknames of Junimo and Junie. Introducing Juno, the Chunky Lovebug. Juno is a delightful bundle of love, known for her charming personality and heartwarming affection. This foodie pup is utterly motivated by treats, making every moment a delicious adventure.

Juno’s enthusiasm for walks and adoration for her humans make her the perfect companion for those seeking unconditional love. She does require a lot of space to run around because she does have a lot of energy, and loves to go for walks.Juno does need to be the only pet of the home but Juno’s ability to fill your days with joy and companionship is unparalleled.

We think that she would be good with children, as she has a very good temperament around people, just not with other animals. Are you ready to welcome this chunky lovebug into your heart and home?

Next is Pears a male orange tabby of six months to one year, also born under the sign Taurus. His nicknames are Pearosmith and Grumpers. He especially likes wet food (a lot) other cats and feather toys. But he dislikes being held, loud humans and Avocado Toast enthusiasts.

This adorable little orange boy is extremely cat-social, though he gets a bit spooked by new people. He does not like to be approached or held by people, but he is a resident member of our FCAS Cuddle Puddle. He absolutely loves to snuggle and play with other cats.

He also loves spring toys and wet food. He must go to a home with other cats, and he has the potential to become more social with people when in a home.

