LIVERMORE — In a decision made Tuesday night, April 9, the Livermore Select Board has opted for a five-year agreement with Pine Tree Waste Inc. to handle transportation from the transfer station of waste, recyclables, and other materials.

Pine Tree Waste Inc., a subsidiary of Casella Waste Systems based in Vermont, presented proposals for both three and five-year terms.

Chairman Mark Chretien noted that the proposals for both terms started at the same price.

Administrative Assistant Carrie Judd clarified that the cost for transporting various waste types to Maine Waste-to-Energy in Auburn would be $375 per trip, with additional disposal fees ranging from $75 to $95 depending on the material, payable to either Pine Tree or Maine Waste-to-Energy.

Responding to Vice Chair Brett Deyling’s inquiry about cost increases after the first year, Judd explained that the proposals were identical, with increases based on either the consumer price index or 5%, whichever is greater.

Chretien expressed skepticism about opting for the three-year term, stating, “I think we would be crazy to do it for three.”

Deyling echoed concerns about potential price decreases, “I don’t see prices coming down.”

Judd mentioned attempts to negotiate a flat rate for all three years but said that didn’t work out. Deyling emphasized the competitiveness of Pine Tree Waste Inc.’s pricing even after exploring other options.

Additionally, Judd provided an update regarding absentee ballots for town elections and the town meeting warrant vote, noting that they will not be available until next week. It was also announced that voting on April 23 will be held at the Community Center on Church Street.

