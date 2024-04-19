CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Carrabassett Valley Academy (CVA) proudly announces that four CVA athletes were crowned National Champions in their sport at the 2024 United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association (USASA) National Championships. Held from March 29th to April 10th at Copper Mountain in Colorado, the USASA National Championships gathered the top-ranked competitors regionally and nationally. Snowboarders and Freeskiers from across the country competed for national titles in all age groups and open class.

Four CVA athletes emerged as USASA National Champions in their respective categories:

William Swain, Ski Cross Breaker 13-14 Age Group National Champion, CVA Class of 2027, from Kingfield.

Jamison Hering, Ski Cross Youth 15-16 Age Group National Champion, CVA Class of 2026, from Carrabassett Valley.

Walker Wolfe, Alpine Snowboard Slalom Youth 15-16 Age Group National Champion,CVA Class of 2026, from Carrabassett Valley.

Paisley Fredette, Snowboard Cross Grommet 9-10 Age Group National Champion, CVA Weekend Program, from Phillips, ME

In addition to the four national titles, CVA athletes brought home a total of 10 medals across the academy and weekend programs: Gold – 4; Silver – 3; and Bronze – 3.

These impressive results highlight the dedication, talent, and hard work of our student-athletes and the high level of coaching and training provided by CVA.

CVA extends its congratulations to all our USASA National Champions and medalists. Their achievements exemplify the spirit of excellence and sportsmanship that defines our academy.

