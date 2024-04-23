RUMFORD — Police Chief Tony Milligan recognized people assisting at a recent head-on collision during Thursday’s Select Board meeting.

Milligan read his account of the incident leading to this recognition:

“On the late afternoon of March 9, 2024, two vehicles collided head-on at high speed on U.S. Route 2 in Rumford.

“Nearby Sunday River Ski Resort had just closed for the day after a day of beautiful weather. A late-winter storm was approaching the area, promising to deliver close to a foot of heavy wet snow.

“As such, the traffic was understandably heavy while people were trying to get home in advance of the storm.

“Dispatchers informed emergency crews responding to the crash that there were multiple entrapments and at least one child unresponsive.

“The scene was chaotic as police, fire and EMS crews quickly arrived on scene to find Game Warden Christopher Carney and Rumford citizen Carrie Cressy who happened to be a nurse, already on scene providing CPR to one unresponsive child.

“Local first responders quickly attended to another child and two adults who were also in desperate need of immediate life-saving medical attention. Multiple requests for additional assistance and resources from fire, EMS, law enforcement and high departments were made through our swamped 911 communications center to help triage victims, assist with scene security, and to assist with untanglish and detouring busy Route 2 traffic both in-town near the scene and miles out near our town lines.

“The unresponsive child was the first rushed to nearly Rumford Hospital while the other victims were rushed to the same hospital shortly thereafter. Sadly, despite the immediate and proper life-saving efforts by Warden Carney and Nurse Cressy, the injuries sustained by the young boy in the crash were too severe and he did not survive.

“His brother, father and driver of the other vehicle all sustained very serious injuries and ultimately survived. The quick actions of the community of first responders, good samaritans and medical personnel at the Rumford Hospital Emergency Department are credited by providing life-sustaining aid to allow the victims to be stablilized and have a chance for survival.

“Our lead investigating officer on scene of the crash told me that it was sense of relief to see Maine State Police Det. Jason Wing and Trooper Nicholas Young — both who happen to be Rumford residents, arrived on scene within minutes on their own initiative and checked in to find out what they could do to help.

“They subsequently took on the responsibility to help coordinate state resources, remain with the intoxicated/injured suspect driver and fatally injured child at the hospital, and help with the investigation at the hospital while Rumford police focused on the crash scene.

“That in of itself was a tremendous asset as we know we didn’t have to worry about whether or not things got done and done correctly as we knew from previous experiences that we could rely on these particular troopers and focus on other important issues.

Another sense of relief was when Oxford County Sheriff’s Deputies Matthew Steinort, Jeffrey Howe and Errol Andrews quickly arrived on scene to assist with scene security and traffic control.

“Given that the crash occurred on a very busy U.S. Route 2, we needed rapid response crews to help stop and re-route traffic on top of Falls Hill, at “Royal Avenue, on Route 2 just west of the scene, Route 2 and the Andover Road in Rumford Center, and Route 2 and Route 232 in Rumford Point.

“These deputies quickly jumped into action and either took a post directing traffic or helped coordinate the difficult task with fire department and highway crews.

“The actions of Det. Wing, Trooper Young and deputies Steinort, Howe and Andrews were invaluable during this critical incident and as a result, made it that much easier when additional assets and experts arrived on scene to help conduct the arduous tasks of crash reconstruction and investigation.

“While all of this was going on, it came as no surprise to me to learn that our police department’s civilian administrative assistant, Tamera Richard, had heard when had happened and came rushing in off duty to volunteer her time to make sure her officers were doing okay both physically and mentally, and arranging for food and water to be brought in to keep everyone functioning well into the night.

She also dealt with the barrage or public and media requests for information as well as keeping other members of the department and their immediate family informed of the situation.

“Our town is fortunate to have a large community of first responders and good samaritans always at the ready to jump in and do whatever needs to be done. It takes a community of dedicated professionals and good samaritans to help save lives and do all of the things that must follow in correct order and in the correct procedure to allow for a thorough investigation and eventually provide answers as to why this tragedy occurred.

“Despite the tragedy and the toll that it took ov everyone involved, it was nothing short of impressive to see everyone working so closely and effectively together, getting the important and unpleasant job done.

“The efforts of Warden Carney and Nurse Cressy, in my opinion, should certainly be considered life-saving because while they focused their attention on the victim with the greatest apparent injuries, other first responders and paramedics were able to focus their attention of three other critically-injured victims to provide them desperately needed medical assistance as well.

“Because of the immediate care they received, those three victims subsequently survived their injuries.

“In profound appreciation for their quick response and invaluable assistance provided to the police department on March 9, 2024, the following people were asked to step forward to be presented with certificates of appreciation — Nurse Cressy, Game Warden Carney, State Troopers Wing and Young, Oxford County deputies Steinort, Howe and Andrews, and RPD Administrative Assistant Tamera Richard.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: