• Jason Valez, 45, Farmington, criminal trespass, Friday, April 19, in Farmington, $3,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Erik Nicholopus, 45, Kingfield, violation condition of release, Friday, April 19, in Kingfield, $3,000 unsecured, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Eugene Tardif, 32, Jay, violation condition of release, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, Friday, April 19, in Jay, $300 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Ashley Jones, 39, Jay, possession of scheduled drug, Saturday, April 20, in Farmington, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Katrina Laney, 23, Readfield, domestic violence assault, assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, criminal mischief, Sunday, April 21, in Strong, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Daniel Howard, 27, Phillips, possession sexual explicit material of minor under age 12, Monday, April 22, in Phillips, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Bruce Lavoie, 52, Rangeley, domestic violence criminal mischief, Monday, April 22, in Rangeley, $400 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• William Cormier, 68, homeless, criminal trespass, Monday, April 22, in Farmington, University of Maine at Farmington Police Department.

• Brittany Parker, 34, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence, Monday, April 22, in Jay, $100 bail, Jay Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

