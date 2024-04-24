LIVERMORE FALLS — Voters on Tuesday elected former Selectman Jeffrey “Jeff” Bryant and incumbent William “Will” Kenniston to the Select Board.

Bryant received 163 votes, while challenger John Barbioni had 63. Kenniston had 213 votes.

D. Robin Beck and Roger Moulton were chosen as Regional School Unit 73 directors, although those results have not been certified.

Beck, the incumbent, had 140 votes and Moulton, a newcomer, received 139 votes. Incumbent Phoebe Pike received 138 votes, Town Clerk Doris Austin said Wednesday. A recount might be requested, she said.

“With the race being so close, one vote difference, I will be asking for a recount,” Pike wrote in an email Wednesday. “No matter how the recount goes, I am proud of our community and the many accomplishments of our school district and will continue to support our schools to the best of my ability.”

Residents approved all articles for the nearly $7.5 million municipal budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year that begins July 1. They also voted 130-85 to authorize borrowing of up $420,000 to build a one-bay fire station in East Livermore.

Voters also approved an official budget for the Sewer Department. It is the first time in over 70 years residents have weighed in on a spending plan.

Sewer users pay for all of the expense related to the $640,111 budget related to the Sewer Department and Wastewater Treatment Plant. This includes the proposed debt service of $288,821, which will be paid by Livermore Falls and Jay sewer users. The bulk of it is for the Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade.

