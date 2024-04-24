Voters in Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls on Tuesday approved a $24.6 million budget for Regional School Unit 73 by a vote of 460-261.

The votes were: Jay, 220-117; Livermore Falls, 151-87; and Livermore, 89-57.

On April 11, voters approved 20 articles related to the budget, which is 6.1% more than the $23.21 million approved for this fiscal year that ends June 30.

Livermore Falls Town Clerk Doris Austin said about 169 ballots had been cast a little after 4 p.m. The town has 1,616 registered voters, she said.

In Livermore, 98 people had voted by about 4:30 p.m., Deputy Town Clerk Michelle Bernier said. The number of registered voters wasn’t available.

In Jay, by about 5 p.m. 279 votes — including absentee ballots — had been cast. The town has 3,469 registered voters.

