Voters in Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls on Tuesday approved a $24.6 million budget for Regional School Unit 73 by a vote of 460-261.
The votes were: Jay, 220-117; Livermore Falls, 151-87; and Livermore, 89-57.
On April 11, voters approved 20 articles related to the budget, which is 6.1% more than the $23.21 million approved for this fiscal year that ends June 30.
Livermore Falls Town Clerk Doris Austin said about 169 ballots had been cast a little after 4 p.m. The town has 1,616 registered voters, she said.
In Livermore, 98 people had voted by about 4:30 p.m., Deputy Town Clerk Michelle Bernier said. The number of registered voters wasn’t available.
In Jay, by about 5 p.m. 279 votes — including absentee ballots — had been cast. The town has 3,469 registered voters.Copy the Story Link
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.