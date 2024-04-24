Ballot clerk Tammy Gray, right, watches Tuesday as Christina LaPointe’s school budget ballot is entered into the voting machine at the Livermore Falls Fire Station. LaPointe’s children, Josiah LaPointe and Allyannah Wilsey, stand with her. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Voters in Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls on Tuesday approved a $24.6 million budget for Regional School Unit 73 by a vote of 460-261.

The votes were: Jay, 220-117; Livermore Falls, 151-87; and Livermore, 89-57.

On April 11, voters approved 20 articles related to the budget, which is 6.1% more than the $23.21 million approved for this fiscal year that ends June 30.

Livermore Falls Town Clerk Doris Austin said about 169 ballots had been cast a little after 4 p.m. The town has 1,616 registered voters, she said.

In Livermore, 98 people had voted by about 4:30 p.m., Deputy Town Clerk Michelle Bernier said. The number of registered voters wasn’t available.

In Jay, by about 5 p.m. 279 votes — including absentee ballots — had been cast. The town has 3,469 registered voters.

