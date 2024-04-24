Pets of the Week

Franklin County Animal Shelter, located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington is a no kill shelter, which means animals are not euthanized due to space constraints. The shelter’s lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m., and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family.

We are currently able to accept surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry. Please call us for an appointment at (207) 778-2638 during our office hours, Monday through Saturday, Noon to 4 pm.

Harriet is a female retriever mix and is three years old. She is a special dog with special requirements and has been with us here at the shelter longer than any other animal we have here after being abandoned on our front step in 2022. She is an extremely sweet lady who came to us with a severe case of mange and a lot of other skin conditions. With allergy testing, treatment, and lots of love, her skin has improved immensely. She is severely allergic (literally off the charts) to many things, but most notably dust, all kinds of mites, ragweed, birch, hazelnut tree, and marsh elder. These allergies are extremely severe, and require lots of care, money, and veterinary maintenance. Because of this, Harriet would need to go to a vet-approved home.

Miss Harriet does well with children and other dogs as long as they are tolerant, because she can be a bit in-your-face with other dogs. However, Miss Harriet does not like cats, and it is not recommended for her to go to a home with any feline residents. With people, she is extremely sweet and gentle and is guaranteed to make you smile!

Orca is a male black and white domestic short hair cat between six months and one year old. Meet Orca! This sweet boy is a key resident member of our Cuddle Puddle here at FCAS. Along with several others, he loves to snuggle on the catwalk. Orca gets really spooked easily and does not like sudden movements or loud noises. He tends to get sick a little more than our other cats but recovers well with treatment. He must go to a home with other cats, as he is extremely cat social. He is a really sweet boy, and he has the potential to become more social with people in a calm home setting!

