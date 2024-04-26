REGION — Dave Duguay, a Republican from Byron, has announced that he will seek election to the State Senate representing District 19. Senate District 19 includes: Oxford County – Andover, Bethel, Buckfield, Byron, Canton, Dixfield, Gilead, Greenwood, Hanover, Hartford, Lincoln Plantation, Lovell, Magalloway Plantation, Mexico, Milton Township, Newry, North Oxford UT, Peru, Roxbury, Rumford, South Oxford UT, Stoneham, Stow, Sumner, Upton, West Paris and Woodstock. Franklin County – Avon, Carthage, Coplin Plantation, Dallas Plantation Eustis, Jay, North Franklin TT, Phillips, Rangeley, Rangeley Plantation, Sandy River Plantation, South Franklin UT, Temple, Weld and West Central Franklin UT.

A graduate of Mexico High School, Duguay retired as store manager of Hannaford Supermarket and Pharmacy after serving the organization for 42 years. He also attended Ricker College and the University of Maine system; and holds a Master Maine Guide license.

Duguay’s experience as Oxford County Commissioner, for nearly 20 years, has positioned him to understand and address important issues facing Senate District 19. His extensive record of public service has enabled many connections with organizations addressing financial community support, public health, substance use and mental health programs. Duguay is committed to protecting these valuable networks and resources.

Duguay serves on the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments and the Western Maine Workforce Development Board. Duguay is a leader in volunteer activities including Immediate Past President of River Valley Rotary Club.

“The People of Western Maine deserve a firm and reliable voice in Augusta. As an experienced business professional who has dedicated years to our communities, Dave is a trusted leader. Dave has not only shown himself fiscally responsible and accountable in managing the county as our commissioner for the past two decades but has also shown his heart for service in so many ways, including moderating countless town meetings / school budget meetings and 40 years of volunteerism with the River Valley Area Rotary Club. I am pleased to endorse Dave Duguay for Maine Senate.” ~ Senator Lisa Keim, Senate District 19, Assistant Senate Republican Leader.

Duguay served on the boards of Rumford Hospital, River Valley Growth Council, the SAD 43 School Board and the Rumford Finance Committee. In addition, he served as Treasurer and President of the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments, and as Treasurer of the United Way of Oxford County. He was appointed by Governor Lepage to sit on the State Labor Board. Duguay is also an honorary member of the National Honor Society for his community service.

Duguay is married to Patricia Duguay who is the retired Executive Director of the River Valley Healthy Communities Coalition. Together, they have celebrated 43 years of marriage, and have been blessed with two adult children, son-in-law and two grandchildren all living in Oxford County.

