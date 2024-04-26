NEW SHARON — The Jim Ditzler Library, located at 37 Library Road in New Sharon, has many new programs in its lineup. The Town of New Sharon has had a library since the 1850’s. Mr. James Savage of Southboro, Massachusetts bequeathed the town $500 provided that the town raise a matching sum for the purchase of books for a town library. At the next town meeting, these conditions were accepted and the library opened with over 100 volumes and on March 19, 1859 the town voted to accept the $1000 as a trust fund for the library.

For many years the New Sharon Library was housed in a very small, historic building (land and building owned by the New Sharon School and Ministerial Fund). There was no water and until recently, heat was provided by a wood stove. The old library (now empty) was located on busy U.S. Route 2 and parking was limited.

Mr. Jim Ditzler was a resident of the town and had been a trustee of the library. His heirs offered the town a gift of land and property to be used as a library. At town meeting 2000, this offer was accepted by the citizens of New Sharon. This is a wonderful opportunity for the town. The building would more than triple the previous library space. The location was quiet and beautiful with ample parking and good recreational opportunities.

The Ditzler heirs gave $15,000 for renovations and there have been grants received from Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation, MBNA, Franklin Savings Bank, G.H. Bass, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Community support for the new library has been tremendous. Volunteers have donated many hours of work and materials.

The library in New Sharon has always welcomed everyone and with this exciting, new opportunity, we sincerely hope that many people will visit and use our library.

Sarah Nutting, library director, highlights activities for May. The library email: nsldo7791128@gmail.com and phone: 207.779.1128 or the website: www.newsharon.lib.me.us/

All month long we have story time to go where you can stop by and grab a book, snack, and activity to bring home. We also have a puzzle swap going on during all open hours.

Sabine Klein comes in each Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. for those needing technical support. She is here to help with any and all things technology from email to laptops to phones to tablets.

On Tuesday, May 14, the library will hold Chess Club at 4 p.m. All levels are welcome.

There are two Lego Clubs happening. One meets on May 18 at 10:30 a.m. and one on May 21 at 4 p.m. Please call ahead at (207) 779-1128 to register your 6-14 year old.

And finally, they will be hosting Book Club on May 25 at 1 p.m. to discuss the book: The Story of Arthur Truluv by Elizabeth Berg. Our open hours are: Tuesday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m., Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

