Remi Gauthier rings the bell on the auditorium stage after winning the PBIS award for some headphones. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times
Brother and sister, Michael and Brooke Chase, announce the staff members of the term. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times
Staff Members of the Term named at Mtn. Valley High School were John Bell and Kristin Allen. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times
It was announced that Marie Lane is leaving after 10 years at French teacher at MVHS. She also served as the Falcon’s Nest advisor. She is seen here with Principal Tom Danylik (left) and Asst. Principal Craig Milledge. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times
Dylan Duguay and Autumn Pollis of Jobs for Maine Graduates talk about the school’s community cleanup, held on April 26 at the Hosmer Field Complex. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times