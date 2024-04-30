Farmington firefighters investigate an odor of propane Tuesday at the future Marshalls storefront on Hannaford Drive at the Hannaford Plaza in Farmington. Contractors working at Rent-A-Center in the plaza smelled an odor of propane, Farmington Fire Department Lt. Joseph Hastings said. Firefighters did not detect an odor or a leak so a propane fuel technician from AmeriGas Propane Services was called to check the tank and line. Hannaford shoppers could continue shopping because the grocery store and the other part of the plaza are separated, Hastings said. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal
