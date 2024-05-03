FARMINGTON—Franklin County Extension Association (FCEA) and the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce will host the May After Hours on Thursday, May 16 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Franklin County Extension Office, 138 Pleasant Street in Farmington.

Attendees will learn about new activities at the Chamber, tour the UMaine Extension space, enjoy light snacks and have an opportunity to win a door prize. Guests of all ages are invited to learn about the community-focused work of Extension and the Chamber.

This event is free, and no registration is required. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation contact Tiffany Wing, tiffany.wing@maine.edu, 207.778.4650.

