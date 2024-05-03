Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road in Farmington. The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family.

Gertie is an older lady of 9-10 years and a beagle mix with a nickname of Flirty Gertie, or Gertrude. Meet Gertie. This unbelievably sweet older lady is looking for an active home with no other pets. She is a bit chunky and needs some help getting down to an ideal weight of around 30 pounds. She absolutely loves to go on walks, so as long as you are active, you will not have any issue with her to get going.

She will try multiple times a day to get you to take her for walks. She can be a bit territorial of her humans, so she would need to be the only pet in your home. She will absolutely dote on you as her owner, but she may get a little perturbed by any visitors you may have, human and animal alike. She will need a home that is dedicated to helping her get to a healthy weight and to be the sole focus of your attention.

Frankie is a young lady of nine months to one year. She is a gray and white domestic cat with medium hair. Meet Miss Frankie, the cat with a perpetual sad face. Overall she is a sweet cat, but she likes to be left alone for the most part. She likes to sleep in tight spaces like cat trees or hidey holes.

She doesn’t care much to be touched, but she has the potential to become more affectionate in a nice, calm home. She doesn’t seem to love the environment in our cat room, so come and see this little lady to see if she would add the right amount of love to your life.

The shelter offers many services that may be useful to a pet owner. Call to make an appointment today. Our phone number is 207-778-2638, and we are open from noon to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday. Pet Nail Trim, $10/pet, Microchip Services, $20/pet, Pet ID Tags, $5/tag, Frontline, Under 70 pounds, $10, Frontline, Over 70 pounds, $15, Cat Spay/Neuter Voucher, $40/pet.

