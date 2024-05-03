PHILLIPS — The Phillips Farmers Market announced its opening date of Saturday, May 25, from 9 – 11 a.m. The Farmers Market will continue to be held on Saturdays throughout the season.

Additionally, on Saturday, May 11, the first meeting of vendors will take place at the Market’s new location – the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street. Vendor sign up and discussion will begin at 9 a.m., at the PACC.

The Market encourages vendors to attend the May 11 meeting. For additional information please contact Sandy Caton 2076392048.

The Phillips Farmers Market will continue to offer the following:

Fruit

Vegetables

Fresh Eggs

Pastries

Breads

Honey

Maple Syrup

Jams & Jellies

Handmade Products

Plants & Flowers

Artisans Wares

