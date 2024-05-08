LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectman William “Will” Kenniston was elected chairman and Jim Long vice chairman of the board Tuesday.

Long, who had been chairman, nominated Kenniston for that position.

In other business, selectmen held a public hearing on sewer rates but didn’t discuss specifics. The rates will be set at another meeting.

In another matter, Town Clerk Doris Austin said the Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County mobile unit will be in the Town Office parking lot from 11 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month to do blood pressure and other wellness screenings. The coalition is an affiliate of the Franklin Community Health Network.

Austin also announced the results of a survey on Town Office hours, which was done at the polls on April 23 and at the office:

• 120 votes for 7:30 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, closed Friday.

• 33 votes for 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.

• 118 votes for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

• 92 votes for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

No decisions have been made, Austin said.

No nomination papers were filed for a two-year selectman’s seat for the June 11 elections. The position, which was held by Ernie Souther, could be filled by write-in votes. Balloting will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fire Station.

Town Manager Carrie Castonguay thanked voters for approving the nearly $7.5 million municipal budget for fiscal year 2025, which begins July 1.

Sign-up for the Spruce Mountain Summer Recreation Program is ongoing. Applications will be available through May 31, Castonguay said.

Jay and Livermore Falls each agreed to contribute $19,220 to the program, which will cost $60 per child from those towns.

Livermore agreed to contribute $5,000 instead of about $9,600. The cost-sharing formula called for Livermore residents to pay $192 but an error was made in the application form, so it will cost $132 per child in Livermore.

The six-week program will be held at the Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay this year instead of the Area Youth Sports building, the former Livermore Falls High School, in Livermore Falls.

