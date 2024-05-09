CHESTERVILLE — Youth artwork depicting animals will be on display at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House 7 p.m. Saturday evening, May 11, during the Animal Tales program.

The Chesterville Center Union Meeting House is a non-profit community resource located at 3 Borough Road.

Several youth were at the David Archer Town Hall Saturday morning, May 4, creating and or matting their works.

Michael Cooper was heard telling one youngster a just matted animal picture would be kept until next weekend, “afterwards it is yours.”

His wife, artist Susan Schell helped organize the workshop.

“It feels like things are rolling, looking forward to continue offering things for the kids,” she said. “We love that place [Chesterville Center Union Meeting House].”

Advertisement

Rob Rogers recorded information about the artists whose work was being kept for the Animal Tales program and exhibition.

“It should be a fun show,” he noted. “The art will be hung on the walls at Chesterville Center Union Meeting House. It will be an open mic to share stories. Michael Cooper will be hosting, tell some of his stories and probably bring a few masks.”

Cooper, a well known professional mask maker and storyteller is also the son of Dr. “Doc” Cooper, the legendary veterinarian who cared for the pets and farm animals of western Maine for over sixty years.

Adalyn Pineau of Chesterville was working on her piece which featured a cat. The 11-year old used green to fill in the area outside the cat’s outline. She was debating about adding other animals. A bird was suggested since cats like to watch and hunt them.

Dr. Patricia Millette, a Mt. Blue High School science teacher also helped matt the artwork. In 2015, she and her students at the time gave a presentation at the meeting house on research they had done on strange mounds found in New Sharon and Chesterville.

Program attendees are encouraged to share a short story about a favorite critter in their life. They may also choose to listen as others describe their experiences with animals encountered in their homes or the world around them.

Donations are appreciated. Refreshments will be served. For more information visit www.chestervillemeetinghouse.org or call 207-754-0311.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: