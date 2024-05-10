CANTON — The Select Board on Thursday scheduled a public hearing on a proposed solar ordinance for 6 p.m. May 16.
In January, residents approved a six-month moratorium for solar farm projects, to give the Planning Board time to develop suitable regulations governing such facilities.
There is a solar farm on Edmunds Road, but there are at least three interested in having their businesses in town, Selectman Chairman Brian Keene said at a board meeting in December.
In other business Thursday, selectmen set the vote on the 2024-25 municipal budget for 6:30 p.m. June 13 in the Town Office meeting room.
In another matter, Keene said Friday that the board decided after an executive session Thursday to schedule interviews next week for a full-time clerk and a part-time treasurer. The clerk would be 40 hours a week and the treasurer an estimated at 12 hours per month and maybe more to start to get things caught up, he said.
The clerk’s position has been vacant since Angela Varnum resigned in April. Deputy Clerk Aaron Lashua has been serving as interim.
Selectmen are also seeking a new attorney for the town because John Conway is retiring and Linnell, Choate and Webber law firm is closing May 31, according to a letter the board received from the firm. It was founded in 1931 and will close after 93 years of practicing law.
