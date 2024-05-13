• Raymond D. Lane, 45, of Starks, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, May 8, in Somerset County, Franklin County Sherriff’s Office.

• David A. Gordon, 42, of Lewiston, probation hold, Wednesday, May 8, in Androscoggin County, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Audrey L. Condon, 36, of Jay, probation hold, violation condition of release, Wednesday, May 8, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Colleen E. LaBrecque, 44, of Chesterville, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, May 8, in Chesterville, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Michael S. Maillet, 33, of Chesterville, two counts failure to appear, Wednesday, May 8, in Chesterville, $185 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Steven J. Marin, 60, of Wilton, domestic violence assault, violation condition of release, Friday, May 10, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

Advertisement

• Cynthia-Lin M. Knowles, 37, of Strong, operating under the influence, Saturday, May 11, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Tyler C. Alkire, 25, of North Anson, violation condition of release, Saturday, May 11, in Farmington, $3,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Nathaniel M. Everett, 26, of Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Sunday, May 12, in Farmington, $350 bail, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: