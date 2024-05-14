FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to apply for a $700,000 grant from the county’s tax-increment financing program to help pay for a $4.4 million emergency operations center on County Way.

The county was awarded $2 million from Congress and has $1.67 million from the American Recovery Plan Act.

The $700,000 would pay for having some county offices in the new building, the Sheriff’s Office, IT Department and Emergency Management Agency.

The regional communications center and the jail are separate buildings on the property.

Commissioners also approved JF Scott Construction of Winthrop, project manager, to send out letters of intent to several companies that were selected by a committee as being the best for the project.

Scott will purchase the construction material such as plywood, framing material and other items at the best cost, company Vice President Nick Morgan said Tuesday.

He and Commission Chairman Lance Harvell of Farmington attended the meeting via Zoom.

The project is expected to begin in late June and take 12 months.

The submitted bids recommended to commissioners are:

Site work: $424,400, Jordan Excavation of Kingfield.

Concrete: $139, 673, T & T Construction of North Anson.

Masonry: $57,700, Larsen Masonry of Waterville.

Millwork: $36,445, Trico Millwork of Limington.

Insulation: $99,000, Standard Waterproofing of Winslow.

Roofing: $64,764, Fairbanks Roofing of Lisbon Falls.

Doors, frames, hardware: $123,747, Exactitude Inc. of Bangor.

Aluminum entry doors: $14,167, Oakes & Parkhurst of Augusta.

Flooring: $95,854, Royal Flooring of Lewiston.

Acoustical Ceilings: $35,500, Landry & Sons of Lewiston.

Painting: $28,800, Ace Painting of Portland;

Drywall: $94,500, Roland’s Drywall of Lewiston.

Fire Protection: $95,250, Eastern Fire, Auburn.

Plumbing & HVAC: $392,875, Granite Corp. of Oakland.

Electrical: $361,851, IEC of Farmington.

If needed, the county can apply for another county TIF grant instead of using money from its undesignated fund.

The county’s TIF was approved in 2008 for the Kibby Wind Power Project in Kibby and Skinner townships in northern Franklin County. Helix Maine Wind Development bought the 132-megawatt facility in 2017. A fifth amendment to the TIF was recently approved by the state.

