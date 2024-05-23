Scorch marks are seen Thursday after a  fire in the basement of a home at 191 Weld Road in Wilton. The occupants escaped with some pets but a cat died in the blaze, Fire Rescue Chief Sonny Dunham said. The cause was not immediately determined. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

WILTON — A cat died in a fire early Thursday and a house was damaged at 191 Weld Road, according to officials.

Investigator Isaiah “Ike” Peppard of the Office of the State Fire Marshal, was at the scene to confirm the cause, Fire Rescue Chief Sonny Dunham said.

A male resident awoke about 4 a.m. and smelled smoke. He opened the basement door and saw smoke coming from the workshop and storage area, which is above the bedroom in the one-story house. The man managed to get a woman and a child out, along with pets, out except for a cat, which perished, Dunham said.

Flames were showing when responders arrived, he said.

Wilton police Officer Cody Henry, who is also Wilton firefighter, was the first to arrive on the scene. He used a fire extinguisher to knock down the flames.

The right side of the house was scorched and some siding melted, but the fire never made inside the main living quarters, Dunham said.

The owner of the house is listed as Morgan Guerin on the town’s tax records, Cindy Greer, a Town Office clerk, said. The house is valued by the town at $73,327.

There is insurance on the house. The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.

Over 25 firefighters from Wilton, East Dixfield, Farmington and Jay responded, along with NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel.

The family is staying with relatives until repairs can be made.

Wilton Maine
