Concert

FARMINGTON — Old South Church concert series located at 235 Main Street in Farmington, presents Maine based Owen Kennedy, two time Scottish fiddling champion, Elsie Gawler (of the Gawler family), and Ethan Stokes Tischler on Friday. May 31 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online through Eventbrite, reserved by calling 207-491-5919, or at the door. Admission range $20-$25. Old South Church Main Street entrance is handicapped accessible.

Sales

FARMINGTON — It’s time for Maine’s Mega Yard Sale benefiting Franklin County Animal Shelter! The sale will be held on Saturday, June 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine at the Farmington Fairgrounds, 292 High Street. Booths are assigned on a “first come, first served” basis, and booths can be reserved through “Early Bird” registration for $25 until May 18. From May 19 to June 10, booths can still be reserved for $35.

All booths are approximately 12’ x 12’, and all spots are outdoors. Vendors can sell yard sale items, hand crafts, antiques, direct sale items and more! All proceeds from vendor registration and admissions fees go directly to our furry friends at FCAS, while all sales will go into your pocket! To register, please visit https://fcanimalshelter.org/maine-mega-yard-sale-2024. For more information you can call 207-778-2638 or email petra@fcanimalshelter.org.

NO. JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is planning another sale on Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Grange is celebrating 150 year and has special entertainment lined up from the Moose Creek Cloggers upstairs from 11 a.m. to noon. Admission is free, but donations are always welcome. In addition to the always different, and interesting things, household goods, lots of books, etc., there will be food items.

There are some small pieces of furniture, This is a great place to find good, clean, gently used clothes and sometimes new clothing, for all sizes, plus footwear, coats, jackets etc. Proceeds from the sales help support Grange projects that directly help the community, such as the Food Pantry. Families in need can contact 207-208-9225 for more information.

CARTHAGE — Carthage Bicentennial Committee is holding a Bake and Home Sale June 11, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or whenever the food runs out, at the Carthage Town Office, (which will coincide with the elections) to raise money for the Bicentennial in 2026. Pies, Cakes, Cookies, Whoopie Pies, Pickles, Maple Syrup and More. FMI 207-418-8313.

BBQs

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 in Jay will host its Annual Chicken Barbecue this year on Memorial Day May 27. Meal includes Charlie’s Pit Roasted 1/2 chicken, macaroni salad, chips , and chocolate chip cookies for $12 . Eat in or take out. We will start serving after the Parade at 12:30. Please call by May 24 to reserve your meals 897-2122. As always thank you for your continued support!

FARMINGTON — The Falls Fire Co., Inc. in Farmington Falls will again be having its annual Yard Sale and Chicken Barbecue on July 20, 2024. Each year the Yard Sale money earned goes to maintain Philbrick Park and sponsors the Hawks Majors and Minors baseball teams purchasing uniforms, bats, balls, chalk, etc. whatever they need for the current season.

Now is the time to start collecting items in preparation for the Yard Sale. We are looking for donations of clean, gently used or new sellable items. Please no dishes, clothing, books or magazines. If you are willing to donate or need more information, please call and leave your name, number, and a message for Bob at 778-3156 or Junior at 778-2181. We appreciate your support!

Evangelist

FARMINGTON — Evangelist Tom Palmer will speak at the New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham Street in Farmington. There will be several chances to see him and his wife Patty during their stay. On May 22, 23, and 24, he will lead services at 6:30 p.m. each day and then again on Sunday, May 26 at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. and then at 6 p.m. The public is welcome.

Essentials

FARMINGTON — The Essentials Closet ministry at Old South Church in Farmington offers personal care products free of charge to people in the greater Farmington area who are having trouble making ends meet. In June, the Essentials Closet will be open on Monday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to noon and on Wednesday, June 26, from 2-4 p.m. Mark your calendars! Enter the church building (235 Main St) through the door off the parking lot at the corner of Main St and Depot St. Following the signs, go down a short flight of stairs and you will see it straight ahead of you.

Suppers

JAY — Friday, May 24 at Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, dinner menu will feature Chicken Alfredo Lasagna, salad, garlic bread, caramel cake, for $12. Eat in optional. All meals are served at 5 p.m. Please call ahead to reserve your meals 897-2122.

Art Show

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is excited to once again welcome the Mt. Blue High School Art Show to the Emery Community Arts Center. The exhibit, “Artful Antics,” will be on display from May 16 through June 1. An opening reception was held Thursday, May 16, from 5-7 p.m. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information contact Ann Bartges, director of UMF Emery Community Arts Center at ann.bartges@maine.edu or 207-778-7461.

Scrub Club

FARMINGTON — Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH) will once again host Summer Scrub Club, a health careers exploration camp, from June 18-20 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The camp is designed to introduce participants to a wide variety of careers available in health care and is open to all students who will be entering grades 8-12.

The cost for the camp is $50 and includes lunch each day. For more information or to register, contact the FMH Education Department at 779-2381 or email jennifer.stevens@mainehealth.org.

Farmers Mkt.

PHILLIPS — The Phillips Farmers Market announced the opening date of Saturday, May 25, at 9 – 11 a.m., for this coming year. The Farmers Market will continue to be held on Saturdays throughout the season at the Market’s new location – the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street.

For additional information please contact Sandy Caton 207-639-2048. The Phillips Farmers Market will continue to offer the following: Fruit – Vegetables – Fresh Eggs Pastries – Breads – Honey – Maple Syrup – Jams & Jellies – Handmade Products, Plants & Flowers – Artisans Wares.

Library

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Carrabassett Valley Public Library, 3209 Carrabassett Drive (207-237-3535) in Carrabassett Valley has announced their spring hours, CV Library hours through December are: Tue-Fri: 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. and Sat: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The new email address is: cvlibrarydirector@gmail.com

Gathering Place

JAY — The Gathering Place at the Community Center, located at the corner of Church and Main Streets, Jay. Looking for some companionship, simple good food, and fun? Come and join us at The Gathering Place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and every second and fourth Thursdays of the month. You’ll find The Gathering Place on the first floor of the Community Building across from St. Rose of Lima Church. Enter through the Church Street entrance.

We’ll provide a variety of hot soups, chilis, and stews along with hot and cold beverages. Bring your friends. Play a game of cards or a board game. Watch a movie. Or just catch up with old and new friends. Maybe consider volunteering? Everyone is welcome. For more information, stop in for a visit or call Dan Allen at 897-2173, ext. 1203. Children under 18, although welcome, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Meetings

LIVERMORE FALLS — Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings are held on Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, 25 Church St. Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE FALLS — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church St., Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Friday evening at the North Livermore Baptist Church, located at. Doors open around 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Music

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – (second Friday of every month) – Music Jam Night, June 14, at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd, Farmington, from 6-8 p.m. downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

