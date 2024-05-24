Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington is seeking fosters for Kitten Season, which is upon us, and there are some pregnant Momma Cats here at the shelter who are ready to have their own space to give birth! We have had a lot of interest in fostering in the past, and we know some people have time restraints, but we do not want to overlook anyone! If you are interested in fostering, PLEASE give us a call at 207-778-2638 to discuss!

Our hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours.

The FCAS is your one-stop shop for all pet-related resources, including how to fix your pet, what to do if you find a stray animal, and how to help a new pet integrate into your home. Check out their website at https://fcanimalshelter.org

The Pets of the Week this week are Lola and Byte.

Lola is a female Pitbull mix of- 1-3 years – and a nickname of Showgirl. She’s a medium energy dog, nervous around people at first but is very sweet when she gets to know you.

Meet Miss Lola! She is a very sweet young lady once she gets to know you. She can be very wary of new people, and she can be a bit reactive in stressful situations. However, she is great for handling, and will ask for snuggles no matter what task is at hand. Once she is comfortable, she is very affectionate and sweet! We recommend for Lola to go to a home with no other pets, and while she is not a risk to children, her nervousness and reactivity means she would be best in a home with kids who are 12 and older. Come meet this adorable snuggler who just needs a little extra time to become more comfortable!

Byte is a 9 months to 1 year male gray and white domestic short hair, with the nickname of Gigabyte. He is a medium energy cat who is shy around people but very sweet. He’s very social around other cats, unknown how he reacts to dogs.

Meet Byte! This cutie is really sweet, but he is a little more fond of cats than people. He is another Cuddle Puddle resident, and loves to spend the day snuggling with his feline friends. He must go to a home with other cats because he will get very sad if he is alone. His long hair tends to get dirty, and he doesn’t care a whole lot to groom himself, so he will need some assistance in keeping clean. Though, we realized that his teeth had been bothering him, causing him trouble with both eating food and grooming. He has since had some teeth taken out, and he is doing much better now! Come meet this super adorable boy who loves to snuggle!

