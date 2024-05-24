• Brent C. Leclair, 49, Chesterville, domestic violence assault, probation hold, Monday, May 20, in Farmington, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Seth M. Watson, 40, Minot, warrant failure to appear, Tuesday, May 21, in Wilton, $250 bail, Wilton Police Department.
• Stephen L. Haines, 50, Phillips, warrant two counts of failure to appear, Wednesday, May 22, in Phillips, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
