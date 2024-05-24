SNHU
MANCHESTER, NH — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2024 President’s List. The winter terms run from January to May.
Sophia Moreau of Jay
Amber Westerlund of Jay
Margo Quilliq of Farmington
Christian Burgoyne of Farmington
Crystal Crawford of Farmington
Matthew Smith of Stratton.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
