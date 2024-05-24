SNHU

MANCHESTER, NH — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2024 President’s List. The winter terms run from January to May.

Sophia Moreau of Jay

Amber Westerlund of Jay

Margo Quilliq of Farmington

Christian Burgoyne of Farmington

Crystal Crawford of Farmington

Matthew Smith of Stratton.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

