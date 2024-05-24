SNHU

MANCHESTER, NH — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2024 Dean’s List. The winter terms run from January to May.

They are:

Rickey Aldridge of Wilton

Ashley Parks of Anson

Amanda Nilo of Industry.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: