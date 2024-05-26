CANTON — Kathy Walker will begin work as full-time town clerk June 3.

The Canton resident was appointed by selectmen at their meeting Thursday evening.

Walker resigned as deputy clerk in 2018, three months after being appointed interim administrative assistant, town clerk, tax collector and treasurer following Scotty Kilbreth’s resignation in April that year. She resigned all five positions to accept another job offer.

She succeeds Angela Varnum who resigned in April, citing an unhealthy work environment.

Walker will have been on the job for nearly four weeks when the annual town meeting is held June 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Selectmen on Thursday postponed the town meeting for two weeks so the annual town audit can be included in the town report.

Chairman Brian Keene said he wanted to keep the meeting in June, if possible, with the annual financial accounting available to voters.

Fire Chief Jason Vaughan asked Keene why selectmen have “an issue every year” being ready for the meeting.

Keene said the biggest problem the past three years has been the auditing company. He said he believes Andover and Dixfield officials were also waiting for audit reports to complete their town reports.

In other business, Select Board member Carole Robbins said residents will receive a letter with their next sewer bill advising not to flush items such as cloth rags, feminine hygiene products and other non-biodegradable materials into the sewer system or the town will be “forced to institute a hefty rate hike.”

The town recently paid Vortex Services of Livermore $14,342 to pump out and clear away a five-gallon pail of rags, feminine hygiene products, baby wipes and other plastic products from plugged lines in the lagoons at the sewer plant, Robbins said.

“If I could stress to the users, just because you flush it out of sight, it doesn’t mean it’s out of mind,” Robbins said.

