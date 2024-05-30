RUMFORD — Voters in Regional School Unit 10 approved a $37 million budget Wednesday night. The vote was 42-19.

All 21 articles passed. However, around 20 people, mainly from Sumner, disagreed with several of them.

The budget is $3.7 million more than this year. The average increase in assessments to the seven district towns is 7.95%. The district will use $1.35 million from this year to lower assessments.

Deborah Frino of Sumner requested the $1.94 million for school administration be lowered by 2%. Her motion was defeated.

Director Kristen Chapman of Sumner asked the board for further explanation of an increase of $91,617 in the administration category.

“I’m just looking for a clarification from the board discussion that we had had (months ago) where we had already cut an assistant principal or vice principal,” she said. “I thought we had significantly chopped away at this already so what does this $91,000 increase this year over last year represent?”

Advertisement

Superintendent Deb Alden said the assistant principal position was cut, but it was not in the budget last year.

Alden said health insurance for all staff increased by 9.4% and employees’ raises were also included in the amount that Chapman was questioning.

Joel Chapman of Sumner spoke about cutting $7,000 for Jesse’s Gym in Buckfield that Buckfield Junior-Senior High School students use as part of their workout routines.

“So, that pretty much leaves us with just about nothing, so I’m just wondering if there is a plan or other funding in place in order for the students and athletes of the Nezinscot Region to be able to go and train,” Chapman said.

Alden said the district has set up a gym space in the high school.

“Keep in mind it was very difficult to find $2.6 million to cut,” she said. “So that is part of it, to be honest.”

A final vote on the budget will be held June 11 at polling stations in Buckfield, Hartford, Mexico, Roxbury, Rumford, Sumner and Hanover.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: